"Iglaak" the snow owl returns to the wild after making full recovery at Wisconsin Humane Society

TMJ4
5:51 PM, Jan 13, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- A rare snowy owl was released back into the wild Saturday in Port Washington after making a full recovery.

"Iglaak" was found injured in a WE Energies parking lot back in November.  He was taken in by the Wisconsin Humane Society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. He was successfully treated for a fractured toe, anemia, internal parasites and dehydration.

The DNR says a small number of snowy owls reach Wisconsin each year from their nesting grounds in the arctic circle, but sightings are soaring in the state in 2017.

