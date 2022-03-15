If you haven't booked a Spring Break trip yet, you have to be flexible to find a good deal

By March, most of us are desperate for that Spring Break trip to somewhere warm. If you didn't book a getaway, but still want to, there are bargains out there. You just need to be flexible.

In some cases, that may mean traveling to a non-tropical location.

"We're finding people who have never skied before, looking at ski destinations," said Rose Gray, Business Relationship Director with Fox World Travel.

"If you've got passports, definitely the Dominican Republic has got some availability, definitely some spots in Mexico and I will be honest, the Riveria Maya/Cancun area because it's so close, it's a three-hour flight for us out of Milwaukee or Chicago. The good deals are probably gone for that area, but if you're willing to look at places like Ixtapa, Puerto Vallarta, or Cabo San Lucas, there might be opportunities there."

She adds besides being open to different destinations, you'll likely find cheaper prices if you aren't set in stone with the airport you leave from or the days you travel.

"Do you have to go out of Milwaukee? Could you go out of Chicago? Could you go out of Green Bay?" Gray said. "I have to go these dates. Really? Do you have to go those dates? Because if you were to go Monday to Monday, you might get a better opportunity."

Plus, the earlier you book the better, she says, since the rising cost of fuel will be reflected in flight prices.

"That fuel is already in the tank, that fuel is already in their possession, so they're not going to raise those prices until they actually have to go out and buy more fuel," Gray said.

Her other advice? If you are traveling to another country, have a backup plan, since COVID-19 testing is still a requirement in some places.

"You have to do a test to come back into the U.S. and that little black cloud hangs over your head throughout your whole vacation," she said. "We're not back to normal yet, so you have to be ready, you have to be ready for whatever this crazy world will throw at you."

