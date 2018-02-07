'If you can't drive, stay off the street': 5 hit-and-runs on Lincoln Avenue in 8 months

Many are frustrated by the driving in the area. Willie Smith is frightened.

“In my opinion, I think it’s terrible,” Smith said. “Speed bumps would be a good idea, especially for Lincoln. They need more traffic lights and actually, people should slow down.”

Within the last eight months, TODAY'S TMJ4 has learned of at least five different hit and runs on Lincoln Avenue between 6th and 27th Streets. Alderman Jose Perez says enough is enough.

“Reckless drivers need to stay off the street,” Perez said. “My office is blue in the face, asking the police to help with traffic control.”

And he’s hoping for more of a police presence.

“Every complaint that a resident gives us we forward to the police and we ask them please help with traffic control, let us know what you’re doing. I’m waiting on a report now," he said.

Milwaukee police say they have a regular presence, including on Lincoln Avenue.

MPD says this year 25 percent of the traffic surge efforts have been in District Two, despite there being seven police districts in our city.

"I don’t see them enough,” Perez said. “Driving is a privilege and if you can’t drive, stay off the street.”

When it comes to the number of complaints, Perez says his office can receive up to five a week for different locations throughout his district including Lincoln Avenue.