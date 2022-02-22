Icy conditions causes wrecks and falls across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared a weather emergency on Tuesday over the dangers of travel.

Some city government offices closed for the day.

The mayor's office said public works was having a hard time maintaining safe travel, especially on sidewalks.

As rain and ice covered the city, Rahman Bey tried to scrape the thick layer of ice off of his car. Bey said he's used to crummy winter weather.

"I'm used to it, but that doesn't mean I like it. I moved to Vegas for 10 years and everybody asked me why do you come back here? You do miss home," Bey said.

Milwaukee sidewalks felt more like ice rinks, which made Bey afraid of falling. Ascension Wisconsin said by 1:00 p.m. Tuesday its emergency room had treated 42 patients for falls, including several who required surgery.

Back on the streets, TMJ4 News caught the aftermath when a city salt truck hit a utility pole in Bay View. WE-Energies was also out responding.

Meanwhile downtown, multiple cars crashed near the Betty Brinn Children's Museum where Wisconsin Avenue curves.

Tow operator Donald McLemore said he was busier than usual.

"I'm doing more than what I usually do. But I like my job so I'm out here to help," McLemore said.

McLemore works with a couple of towing businesses and said he averages about five cars a day, but by noon on Tuesday he was picking up his eighth car for the morning.

"Hectic. Please slow down. That's all I ask. Slow down. You'll get to where you're going," McLemore stressed.

Milwaukee Police responded to 57 crashes between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, but they cannot say if they are all weather-related.

The mayor's office said public works crews will keep working to manage icing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip