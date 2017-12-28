Ice rink to open in Racine's Monument Square

An ice rink is opening on January 12 in Racine's Monument Square.

On Wednesday, Downtown Racine Corp posted on Facebook about the grand opening of the ice rink. The funding was approved by the Racine City Council a week prior to the post. The DRC proposed the rink as an effort to increase activity downtown during the winter.

According to The Journal Times, the rink will be about 35 feet by 70 feet.

Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp.'s Executive Director, says the "goal is to bring people, from all walks of life, together to enjoy ice skating, free of charge. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase Downtown Racine, the heart of our community.”