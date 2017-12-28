11 suspects wanted in Brookfield Walgreens snatch-and-grab theft

BROOKFIELD -- Police are asking for help identifying suspects from a Christmas Eve theft at the Walgreens on Greenfield Avenue.

On December 24, 11 suspects loaded carts with Walgreens merchandise and left the store with the carts. The suspects put the stolen items into their vehicles. One car is described as a blue over grey Chevy Tahoe, likely early 2000s. The other vehicle is described as a black Audi from the mid 2000s, according to police.

Photos of ten of the eleven suspects related to the Christmas Eve Walgreens theft have been shared. Police say the suspects are nine black males and two black females, anywhere from 16 to 30-years-old.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.