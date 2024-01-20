Ice from semi’s roof smashes Waukesha man’s windshield

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Boom.

It's the last sound you want to hear while driving on the freeway. For Nick Klug, this wasn't the only of his five senses that were triggered Friday afternoon on the freeway. His vision, while driving down the 55 mph freeway, was immediately obscured by spider cracks filling the entirety of his windshield.

“All of a sudden, my windshield,” Nick Klug said. “Boom.”

Klug says a large chunk of ice flew from the top of a semi and landed on his windshield.

Nick Klug Nick Klug's car after ice smashed into his windshield.

“It was just terrifying,” Klug said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life and I don’t want to experience anything like that ever again.”

Klug and his fiancée say the crash caused pain to their head, chest and back. By Friday evening, they were debating going back to the hospital because the pain had resurfaced.

Nick Klug This was Nick Klug's view as he was driving on the freeway after a chunk of ice smashed into his windshield.

“Now that the adrenaline has worn off and the reality kind of sets in,” Klug said. “You’re feeling all the bumps and bruises. The pain, just everything.”

While most vehicles have the roofs cleaned off of any snow, it’s not hard to find those who didn’t. Cars, box trucks and semis were seen on the freeway with enough frozen snow on the roof to cause similar issues Klug faced.



via GIPHY

Twice, TMJ4 News cameras caught pieces of icy snow fluttering from the roof of a speeding vehicle on the freeway and falling to the roadway below, smashing into a frigid firework poof of snow. However, they were far smaller than what Klug experienced.

“It was a pretty big piece of ice,” Klug said. “Considering how much damage it did to the windshield.”

As Klug and his fiancée recover from a traumatic experience, he hopes people will see the photos of his car, the injuries he has and remember to not just clear the windows on their car.

“It takes two minutes to get all the snow off your roof,” Klug said. “It takes two minutes to potentially save a life.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip