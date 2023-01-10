Watch Now
Ice-covered roads reported in Milwaukee area: WisDOT

Drivers should be extra cautious out on roads Tuesday morning.
WisDOT's 511 map showing road conditions in the Milwaukee area.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 08:29:31-05

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting several freeways in the Milwaukee area are "ice covered," according to their 511.com map.

Many other areas are still considered to be "slippery stretches".

A weak front will bring some drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy through the evening. High temperatures remain relatively warm and near 40°. Another weak front will bring the chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday morning, with no accumulation expected.

