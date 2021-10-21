Ice Castles returning to Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — The popular ice castles that have been coming to Lake Geneva for the past few years are returning again in January 2022, the company that builds them said.

Last year, tickets sold out within a few hours of going on sale. This year, tickets will go on sale in December at icecastles.com.

The castle is built at the Geneva National resort. It features slides, tunnels, crawl spaces, towers, fountains and more. These are seriously huge structures. It takes a total of 40,000 work hours to build these castles by hand and twenty-five tons of ice are used.

Lake Geneva is just one of five locations around the country that gets to experience these frozen fortresses. The other places include Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York.