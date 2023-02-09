Watch Now
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes for the season after 3 days

The winter warm-up this week made it impossible for organizers to maintain the ice castles
Mary Siversten - Courtesy of Ice Castles
Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 16:51:01-05

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — After three days of being open, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are now closed for the season, organizers announced Thursday.

According to a social media post, the weather "did not cooperate", making it impossible to maintain a structure that relies on cold temperatures.

As Storm Team 4 has been reporting, highs reached the 40s on Thursday, leading to widespread melting across Southeast Wisconsin, including in Lake Geneva, where the ice castles are located.

And with highs in the 30s and 40s for the next 7 days - it looks like the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva organizers finally decided to call it quits.

Luckily, if you bought a ticket but never got the chance to go, you will get a refund, organizers say.

"Over the last 3 days, the castle has melted beyond repair. Our location in Lake Geneva will not be able to reopen," according to organizers.

"We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn't feel like dancing. If you have upcoming tickets to Ice Castles Wisconsin, please check your email for details regarding your refund. Here's hoping for a colder winter next season!"

Here's to a colder next winter, indeed.

