Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — After three days of being open, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are now closed for the season, organizers announced Thursday.

According to a social media post, the weather "did not cooperate", making it impossible to maintain a structure that relies on cold temperatures.

As Storm Team 4 has been reporting, highs reached the 40s on Thursday, leading to widespread melting across Southeast Wisconsin, including in Lake Geneva, where the ice castles are located.

And with highs in the 30s and 40s for the next 7 days - it looks like the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva organizers finally decided to call it quits.

Luckily, if you bought a ticket but never got the chance to go, you will get a refund, organizers say.

"Over the last 3 days, the castle has melted beyond repair. Our location in Lake Geneva will not be able to reopen," according to organizers.

.@IceCastles in Lake Geneva have closed for the season because of the unseasonably warm weather. These pictures were taken 10 days ago when it was in the single digits. Tough year for them. They had already rebuilt from earlier warm weather. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Wk8OBvRtEa — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) February 9, 2023

"We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn't feel like dancing. If you have upcoming tickets to Ice Castles Wisconsin, please check your email for details regarding your refund. Here's hoping for a colder winter next season!"

Here's to a colder next winter, indeed.

