Ice Castles in Lake Geneva beginning to take shape with freezing temps

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — That time of year has arrived: Construction of the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva has begun.

A spokesperson for the popular winter event said Wednesday that the freezing temperatures this week allow their crews to begin "growing" the icicles.

They said it won't be too long before the ice castles take shape and people can get tickets and visit. They expect the castles to be open mid-to-late January, weather permitting.

Each year "ice artisans" harvest and place up to 10,000 icicles to build the castles. Organizers described it as such: "The life-size frozen playground includes ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns, and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice create a beautiful, enchanting glow throughout the experience."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip