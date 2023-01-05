Ice Bar returns to the Wicked Hop this month

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wicked Hop's ice bar is returning to the Third Ward this month! According to a post from the restaurant, the ice bar will return on Jan. 13.

This winter's edition of the bar is themed "Fire & Hops," according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. It will be open on the sidewalk patio on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, weather permitting.

The Wicked Hop shared a sneak peek at this year's bar on their Instagram:

OnMilwaukee said the ice bar will offer several drinks, featuring brands like Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Fireball, Red Bull, Casamigos, High Noon, Captain Morgan, Rehorst Gin, and more. Wicked Hop will also serve up its famous blood mary.

Given it's cold outside and the theme of the bar is winter related, the Wicked Hop will be serving up hot cocktails as well to help keep people warm. Those cocktails include hot coca combined with Rumchata and hot apple cider combined with Captain Morgan or Fireball.

There will be giveaways at the frozen bar including koozies, scarves, hats, and more.

