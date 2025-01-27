CHICAGO — The Trump administration is making good on its promise to enforce mass deportations and arrests of undocumented immigrants.

Major cities across the nation saw hundreds of arrests on Sunday alone. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it made 956 arrests—the largest single-day number since President Trump took office.

Some of those operations unfolded in Chicago.

Agents were spotted across the city and surrounding suburbs facilitating arrests and detentions as part of what federal agencies are calling "enhanced targeted operations."

A statement from the ICE office said the operations aim "to preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

"Being Hispanic, it's been known one day something's gonna happen, prepare yourselves. And it happened," said Guz Ramirez.

Watch: ICE agents target hundreds in Chicago, residents react

Ramirez has lived in Albany Park, a northwest Chicago neighborhood, for 30 years. After hearing Trump's campaign promises to enforce mass deportations, he said he isn't surprised Chicago was one of the first cities to be impacted.

"He did campaign on it, people did vote for him on it. So, it's here. It's the truth and it's happening," said Ramirez.

Karen Lokcik, another Albany Park resident, is concerned that these arrests may take place in sensitive areas and affect families in the process.

"I do not like it. I can see getting the bad people out, but for the people that are working and are good citizens, I don't think they should raid them," said Lokcik. "I don't think they should go to schools or businesses and get people that way either because it's bad for the children and you might be separating families. It's not right."

The ICE office did not respond to TMJ4's request for the number of people who were detained and arrested in Chicago.

The Trump administration has vowed that more operations like this will be coming in the future.

