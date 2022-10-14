I-94 eastbound in Zoo Interchange reopens after shots fired investigation

MILWAUKEE — I-94 eastbound in the Zoo Interchange has reopened after a shots fired investigation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m.
MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 near 84th Street.
The closure ran from county line to Highway 100. The ramps from I-41 northbound and southbound to I-94 eastbound were also blocked.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is the handling agency, WisDOT said. No further information has been provided.