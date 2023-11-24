'I volunteer, that’s all I know'; Many donated their time to serve others for Thanksgiving around Milwaukee

There were many free Thanksgiving meals throughout the area on Thursday. Volunteers are the ones who make these meals possible.

For as long as Janette Herrera can remember, she has given back to her community. She was just one of many volunteers at the Northcott Neighborhood House Thanksgiving meal.

“I volunteer. That’s all I know” Herrera explained.

Her mom was a missionary and established the value of giving back at a young age.

“I just love it when we can give it back to our community. I don’t know when you walk out of here you just feel good," she said.

Herrera has volunteered at this Thanksgiving meal for years. Greeting guests is something that is part of her Thanksgiving traditions.

“I cooked last night. I cooked the dressing and stuff last night for my family. After I leave here, I’m going to be with my immediate family. But I consider the whole community as my family” Herrera said.

A few miles away in Menomonee Falls, the Waddell family put their plans on hold to help others as well.

“We’re in the kitchen, we’re at crafts, we’re all over the place” Kristin Waddell explained.

Kristin, Scott, their son Thetcher, and daughter Ivy signed up to help at the Smoked @ 225 meal back in July.

“It’s good to have the opportunity to give back to the community, to instill in them and teach them what it’s like to give back. And what we’re all truly thankful for and that’s helping each other” Scott explained.

Scott and Kristin said they're glad that their kids understand the true meaning of the holidays.

“It makes me feel happy and proud of myself” Thetcher exclaimed. His sister Ivy enjoyed volunteering as well. “I like seeing all the kids around and just making them have so much fun”

The Waddell’s were joined by a long list of volunteers at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Volunteers came from the church, the Menomonee Falls Fire and Police Departments, local veterans and much more.

Janette Herrera with Northcott said we should all give back to our communities. “A legacy is...it ain’t what you say, it’s what you do.”

