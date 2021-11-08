'I think if we had Rodgers here, we'd win' Packers fans have mixed emotions after Sunday's game without Aaron Rodgers

Crowds of fans sat outside of Camp Bar in the Third Ward Sunday afternoon at a Packers watch party anxious to watch a game without quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and days later confirmed that he was not vaccinated.

As the Packers lost, some disappointed fans blamed Rodgers for the team's loss.

"I think if we had Rodgers here, we'd win," said fan Shane Mccauley.

"I think Aaron Rodgers kinda dissed us all a little bit you know playing games about being vaccinated or immunized or whatever terminology," said fan, Dominic Salvia.

Rodgers has long been an idol and role model for Packers fans so the developments this past week have been a lot to process.

It can hurt when a beloved sports hero disappoints or causes controversy. Therapists like Lakeisha Russel believe it's necessary to keep in mind the best athletes are just people, flawed like any of us.

"It becomes unhealthy when we've put our all in or invested so much into this person and not realize they're human," said Russel.

Despite the healing left to do and trust to build back, some fans remained positive seeing a new face on the field.

"Jordan Love, I love the system that we have. More importantly, I just root for the Packers. If Aaron Rodgers is gonna be out of the game or if he's gonna have to miss because of COVID so what that's his choice," said fan Aaron Trattner.

Fans are hopeful the team can come back stronger on Sunday at Lambeau Field with or without Rodgers.

