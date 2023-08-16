'I need justice for my son': A mother's distress after learning her child was dragged by local daycare owner

MILWAUKEE — It's a horror story scenario at one Milwaukee daycare. Tuesday, the Milwaukee District Attorney announced charges against Danielle Jones, owner of Two Helping Hands Daycare.

Jones is charged with multiple counts of physical abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a child.

Now, parents whose kids went to that daycare are coming forward and speaking with TMJ4.

"It was heartbreaking. I couldn't even finish watching the video," one mother said.

This emotional mother, who didn't want to show her face on camera, said her two kids went to Two Helping Hands Daycare for more than a year.

"I chose that place because a family member of mine worked there, and I trusted her with my kids. I'm going to work, trying to provide for them, and the whole time he's getting abused without me knowing," the mother explained.

When the daycare was shut down last September, this mother said she heard rumors it was closed because of child abuse allegations. She said she saw TMJ4's story Tuesday and called police right away. Wednesday morning, she was with detectives viewing the surveillance video from inside the daycare.

"On video she [the owner] is seen grabbing my son by his ponytail, off his feet, in the air, from one room to another, and that really hurt me to think that this was a person I trusted with my child. Ain't no telling how long this had been going on," the mother said.

That parent, and several others TMJ4 has spoken to, are now working with detectives to identify the other children in the surveillance videos.

"Since I found out, it's been hard, like all I do is cry cause I wasn't there to protect him, and the people that was supposed to protect him, while I was gone at work, didn't do that either," the mother added.

Jones, who's been charged by the DA, is still not in custody.

We went back to her home Wednesday. No one answered the door, but as we pulled up, a car sped out of her driveway.

"I want her to turn herself in. I need justice for my son. I'm his voice, he cannot speak, and I'm here to speak for him, and I would like for you to just turn yourself in. I'm just asking for justice," the mother said.

If your child or someone you know attended Two Helping Hands Daycare between July 1, 2022 and September 1, 2022, call 414-935-7401.

