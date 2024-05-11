'I love Milwaukee': Taekwondo Grand Master has been teaching Taekwondo for nearly 50 years

MILWAUKEE — Taekwondo's rich history traces back to ancient Korea. Its international reach has grown tremendously.

Grand Master JK Lee moved to Milwaukee from Korea in 1975 and has been teaching the martial art form for decades.

"I want to teach Taekwondo in America," Lee recalled. "My friend lived here. He invited me, and I moved here. Milwaukee, I love Milwaukee."

Lee opened his first school in 1976 on 36th and North Avenue. 48 years later, he's got five locations across Southeastern Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Grand Master JK Lee, Founder, JK Lee Black Belt Academy

"We love each other, never argue, never shoot. I want to teach the people love and help them be healthy," Lee said.

Taekwondo is not only about learning self-defense but is also rooted in teaching values like self-control and perseverance.

Lee, who is now a 9-degree blackbelt, learned taekwondo as a child and has passed down everything he knows to his children.

Christine Lee helps run the family business and has trained in taekwondo since she was five. She grew up in Milwaukee and is happy to see people have a better understanding of her culture.

TMJ4 Christine Lee, Owner, JK Lee Blackbelt Academy

"I love this city, and this is where I was born and going to school in Butler, Wisconsin. Being the only Asian and having people that really didn't understand or know what Korea was at the time in the early 80's," Christine recalled. "Now, to have people understand the Korean culture, what Taekwondo is, and with K-pop."

Christine's brother Chan, who's a 6-degree blackbelt, has been teaching for the last 30 years and is proud of what their students have accomplished.

TMJ4 Chan Lee, Owner, JK Lee Blackbelt Academy

"One of our black beltspushed the AAPI month curriculum and information to go through our state. Rayyang Gorman," Chan boasted. "And he did a wonderful job. That was his black belt project in making our community a little better."

Together, the Lee family has taught generations to be the best versions of themselves and that success in martial arts is a journey, not a destination.

"Just to see Milwaukee grow with the times, seeing the diversity of cultures and attitudes," Chan said. "It's absolutely amazing, and that's what makes this city and state great."

TMJ4 JK Lee Blackbelt Academy Instructors, TMJ4 Photojournalist Re'Nesha Donson (L) and Andrea Williams (R).

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error