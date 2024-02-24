'I know my kids are safe with Mr. Wayne': Cooper School community fundraises for injured crossing guard

MILWAUKEE — It takes a village each day to make sure kids are getting to and from school safely.

Stand outside a school during drop off, and you'll see a flurry of parents in a rush and teachers and students scrambling to get started with their day.

But in the middle of all that chaos, there is always a helping hand in yellow leading the way.

“School crossing is a very important job,” says Wayne Pratis. “A lot of people don't think about it.”

It's a job Pratis takes seriously and one he's been doing for nearly two decades.

“I just love working with kids, they're just so much fun,” Pratis told TMJ4.

He's known as Mr. Wayne to parents and kids at Cooper School where he's become a staple to families like the Labontes.

“I know when I'm taking my kids to school they're safe crossing the road, because they're with Mr. Wayne,” said mom, Cecilia Labonte.

Her fourth-grade daughter, Thea, describes Mr. Wayne as “a really good crossing guard who keeps a bunch of people safe.”

But one cold morning put a pause on Mr. Wayne's work after he slipped on a patch of ice and broke his hip.

“The good Lord wanted to make me fall down for some reason or another, I think he wanted me to take a vacation or something,” he laughed.

He's been off for weeks now after going through emergency hip surgery but his absence has been felt by the parents and kids at school.

Since then, parents have started a GoFundMe to help Mr. Wayne with medical costsas he continues to heal— in his words—as fast as he can.

“I kept telling the nurses and the doctors I gotta see my kids!”

To him, those students are an important responsibility, turned into family. This week was the first time he visited the school since his injury.

“I couldn't wait, I couldn't wait to get out and see them,” said Pratis. “They kept running up to me and giving me fist bumps and giving me hugs.”

He's hoping to be cleared for work sometime in April, but until then, he's getting well wishes and get well soon cards from all his littlest friends.

