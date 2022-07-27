'I just want justice': Family of road-rage shooting victim plead for answers

MILWAUKEE — ​It's been one week since Ronald "Hollywood" Butler was shot and killed in front of his kids.

"I just want justice," cried Butler's mother, Vllogie Butler.

Milwaukee police said Butler was killed in a road-rage shooting just before 5:30 at 87th and Mill Road. He was with four of his kids heading to a nephew’s birthday party.

Family Ronald Butler





A bystander pulled the kids from the car after the shooting.

"His kids deserve justice," said Butler's sister, Romonia Foster. "They are going to grow up without their father."

​On Tuesday, Butler's loved ones gathered near where he died, holding signs with hopes that someone speaks up.

His sister believes someone in the area knows something and they are pleading for answers.

"Please, I'm begging you," Foster said. "We just want to know what happened to my brother and why."

Foster says the family cannot begin the healing process until they get closure for her baby brother.

"I'm not going to rest until we find justice," Foster stated.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family handle funeral arrangements.

Milwaukee police are still seeking unknown suspects.

