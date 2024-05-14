'I just need to bring my baby home': Mother of missing Milwaukee teenager pleading for answers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee mother is begging for help to find her 16-year-old son who's been missing for more than a week now.

Fernando Jimenez-Delgado was reported missing with Milwaukee Police on May 6th. MPD is now investigating his disappearance.

Milwaukee Police Department Fernando Jimenez-Delgado

"We were cooking together, we were cooking, and I left him in charge of the rice," Grisel Delgado, Jimenez-Delgado's mother said.

Delgado said she left the house for a bit while they were cooking and when she came back, her son wasn't there.

"I'm not sure, Jenna, to be honest with you. I'm not sure. I know that I came home, and he wasn't there," Delgado explained.

It got later and later into the night on May 6th and still no sign of Jimenez-Delgado.

"This is extremely out of the ordinary. Fernando doesn't even hang out outside of like school, sports or events, he doesn't hang out. That by itself was concerning, but it became more concerning after we found what we found online," his mother added.

Delgado family. Fernando Jimenez-Delgado.

Delgado said she saw messages on Facebook between her son and a person she didn't know.

"I found some things that are very alarming, and now there's an urgency, a huge fear for my son's life," Delgado said.

That fear prompted a call to Milwaukee Police. Based on the messages Delgado found, she said she believes her son was lured or preyed on by someone he met online.

Milwaukee Police said they're looking into this, but it's not enough for Delgado.

"I was informed by police officials that they will not be conducting a search because my son does not have a history of suicide, mental health or chronic health conditions," Delgado said. "But my son's a minor, he's 16 years old."

An AMBER alert still has not been issued for Jimenez-Delgado. Delgado said she believes his disappearance meets the state's requirement to send an AMBER alert.

According to the Wisconsin AMBER alert plan, this is the criteria for issuing an AMBER alert:

1. Child must be 17 years of age or younger.

2. Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

3. Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

Delgado family. Fernando Jimenez-Delgado.

"I just need to bring my baby home, so that I can regain my sense of peace," Delgado said.

"Do you feel like you've lost that now," Rae asked.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. This is a part of broken that I don't wish upon anybody. It's broken as beyond broken is," Delgado answered.

Fernando Jimenez-Delgado was last seen wearing:

- Gray zip-up fleece

- Black and red pants

- Columbia crew neck sweatshirt

- Nike panda dunks

If you know anything about his disappearance call Milwaukee Police or the family at 414-349-8419.

