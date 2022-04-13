'I feel broken': Friends hold vigil for Shannon Freeman outside The Loaded Slate

MILWAUKEE — Shannon Freeman's loved ones gathered outside The Loaded Slate for a balloon release and vigil, Tuesday evening.

"I feel broken, because we lost somebody that was very important to us," said Shante Hampton, Freeman's friend.

Freeman was shot inside the bar Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m., according to police. According to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Freeman was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday and his friends said it doesn't shock them because he impacted many people.

This includes his work family at City Lights Brewing where he was the head chef. They posted on their front door, "Shannon's smile could light up a room and his laugh was infectious."

Tilo Garay, like many others, still cannot believe his friend is no longer here. He last saw Freeman a week ago when they were celebrating Garay's birthday inside The Loaded Slate.

"I'm going to miss him a lot," cried Garay.

Freeman and him shared great memories together and that's what he says he'll miss the most.

"He had an amazing, more lovable personality," Garay said. "If he loved you, he showed you."

While his friends all gathered and left candles and wrote messages, they say this could have been prevented and there is no justice in this situation.

​"Whoever was here that night doing their jobs, patting people down and checking ID's that could have prevented my friend from being murdered that night," Hampton said. "

