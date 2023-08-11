'I am extremely disappointed': Giannis announces he won't participate in World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Friday that he will not be taking part in the World Cup.

Giannis was slated to play on his home country's team, Greece. However, after several meetings with his medical staff, Giannis said he is not ready to compete at that level.

"It is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup," Giannis wrote on Twitter.

The Bucks star said he is extremely disappointed and the decision was not a choice, but really the only option.

"This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career," Giannis' tweet said.

While Giannis is disappointed, he said his ultimate goal and the team's is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic games.

"I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year."

Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set.

