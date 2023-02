PEWAUKEE, Wis. — I-94 westbound is completely closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on I-94 near County Highway F.

WisDOT said the crash is expected to last approximately two hours.

Specific details about the crash have not been released but the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip