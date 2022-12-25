I-94 westbound closed in Stadium Interchange due to shots fired, MCSO reports

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to a shots fired incident where one vehicle shot at another.

Deputies are on the scene to investigate and search for evidence.

An unfortunate but necessary INCIDENT ALERT for Christmas Day: Following reports of gunfire from one vehicle towards another on WB I-94, west of AFF, MCSO has shut down the freeway at that location WB to investigate and search for evidence.#BeSafe #BeKind #PracticeGoodSense — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 25, 2022

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

