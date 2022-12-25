Watch Now
I-94 westbound closed in Stadium Interchange due to shots fired, MCSO reports

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to a shots fired incident where one vehicle shot at another
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the closure is due to a shots fired incident where one vehicle shot at another.

Deputies are on the scene to investigate and search for evidence.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

