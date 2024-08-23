WAUKESHA COUNTY — I-94 was closed down in both directions Friday morning due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure happened just after 8:30 a.m. between US 18 and County F/Redford Blvd.

"Expect severe delays approaching the scene from either direction," the DOT said in a traffic alert.

Watch: What we know so far about a full interstate closure in Waukesha County:

I-94 shut down in both directions in Waukesha County due to crash

The interstate is expected to be closed for at least one hour.

We're working to learn more information about this crash and closure. Check back often for the latest.

