I-94 shut down in both directions in Waukesha County due to crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — I-94 was closed down in both directions Friday morning due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The closure happened just after 8:30 a.m. between US 18 and County F/Redford Blvd.
"Expect severe delays approaching the scene from either direction," the DOT said in a traffic alert.
Watch: What we know so far about a full interstate closure in Waukesha County:
The interstate is expected to be closed for at least one hour.
We're working to learn more information about this crash and closure. Check back often for the latest.
