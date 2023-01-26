I-94 northbound closed at Wis 20 in Racine County due to fatal crash

Watch Now
I-94 northbound at Wis 20 in Racine County is currently closed due to a deadly crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jan 26, 2023
STURTEVANT, Wis. — I-94 northbound at Wis 20 in Racine County is currently closed due to a deadly crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not share details on the crash but said northbound traffic is being diverted off I-94 at Washington Ave.

The closure is expected to last several hours, and it began at 2:45 a.m.

This comes as snow continues to fall across the area, leaving snowy and icy conditions on the roadways.

For the latest snow conditions, head to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's website.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

