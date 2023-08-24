I-94 eastbound reopens at County Road O near Brookfield following to 'high-risk stop'

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department has reopened I-94 eastbound near County Road O following to a "high-risk stop," according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

DOT said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m., and the closure lasted about one hour.

It's unclear exactly what happened in the area, but the DOT said both a crash and a high risk stop occurred in the area. Viewer Alex B from Wales shared this photo as she sat in traffic Thursday morning:

Alex B Traffic backup near Brookfield.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

