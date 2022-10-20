I-43 to close in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Milwaukee and Mequon

Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday in both Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the northbound full closure will be between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road. Southbound's full closure will be between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road.

The closures will happen from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday while crews place girders for the Port Washington Road bridge.

For more information on the project, visit 511wi.gov.

