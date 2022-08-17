Watch Now
I-43 southbound shutdown near Grafton following semi vs car crash

WisDOT estimated the closure would last more than two hours
I-43 southbound was shut down near Grafton due to a crash.
Posted at 5:21 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 06:21:40-04

GRAFTON — I-43 southbound is currently closed at Wis 60 near Grafton due to a crash.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene but has not released details yet on what happened.

WisDOT estimated the closure would last more than two hours.

TMJ4 News sent a crew to the scene who reported the crash involved a semi and another vehicle.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, and the road remains closed.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

