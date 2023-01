MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 1-43 southbound ramp in the Marquette Interchange has reopened following a car fire.

The ramp from I-794 west to I-43 south was completely blocked off.

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. and the closure lasted about an hour.

Information on the car fire and injuries have not been released at this time.

