GREENFILED, Wis. — I-43 south has reopened at I-41/43/894 West following a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., completely closing off I-43 southbound in the Hale Interchange.

WisDOT said the closure is expected to last about one hour, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

