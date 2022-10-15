Watch Now
I-43 northbound closed following deadly crash involving pedestrian

The age and identity of the victim has not been released.
TMJ4
A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-43 Saturday morning near Highland Avenue.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 08:53:50-04

MILWAUKEE — I-43 northbound is currently closed near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who then died on the scene.

Officials have not shared the identity of the victim. However, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's online database, the victim was a 25-year-old man.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m.

No information was provided on the driver who hit the pedestrian or possible charges.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

