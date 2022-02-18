I-43 North End project set to begin on Monday

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — On Monday more construction is slated to begin on I-43. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's I-43 North End project map, Highland Road between Port Washington Road and Lakeshore Drive is scheduled to close on Feb. 21.

The roadwork on Highland Road will make way for a new interchange.

In the upcoming months, construction is set to begin along Fall Road and Lakefield Road as the bridges are both scheduled to be replaced. Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said although there will be a lot of construction along I-43, two lanes will remain open during peak rush hour times.

"This area is an area where the ride is not that great - a lot of potholes developed through the area, it’s not a smooth ride. And it’s a really important corridor through the area and Wisconsin. It’s the doorway up to Door County, northern Wisconsin," said Pyritz.

