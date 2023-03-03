I-43 NB near Lapham closed: Man found unconscious on the freeway

MILWAUKEE — I-43 northbound near the Lapham Blvd. on-ramp is closed after a man was found lying unconscious on the freeway.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies and Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responders are helping the man who is "apparently under narcotics influence."

The man, who is in his 30s, regained consciousness after CPR and four doses of Narcan, MCSO says.

