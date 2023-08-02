I-41 northbound at Grange Avenue closed due to vehicle fire

MILWAUKEE — I-41/94 at Grange Avenue shut down Wednesday morning following a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the fire happened around 6:15 a.m.

The road closure is expected to last about two hours. Details on whether or not anyone was injured in the fire have not been released.

The closure at Grange was not the only incident on that stretch of roadway. There was also a crash on I-41 at Ryan Road, which resulted in a two-lane closure but that crash has since cleared.

