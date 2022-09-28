Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes and neighbors in Florida

As the waves hit, the worry begins for Denise Haeberle and Sue Hay.

The close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Sue's husband is in Florida right now getting a new home they built ready as they prepare to transition to Florida.

She feels the impact of the hurricane as neighbors send videos near a condo they own.

"That's not good," says Sue. "That's our property, that's our garage right there. "

She doesn't like what she sees but she's about to find out if their newly built home will stand up to a hurricane.

"The house is really built like a bomb shelter," Sue said. "The roof is tied down to the house - so the roof can't lift off. We have hurricane shutters, hurricane-proof windows.

Denise is just as concerned and stressed by the situation.

"As long as my ring camera is on, we have power and that's good," said Denise.

She is keeping an eye on the hurricane from security cameras at her home. Her biggest worry is the predicted storm surge.

"That's what you have insurance for, and I hope I don't need it," said Denise. "The water surges are supposed to be up to 18 feet and if that is the case, my house is 10-12 feet above sea level. I can't even imagine that."

