PALMYRA — A hunter died Saturday after his hunting companions found him unresponsive in a wooded area near Betenz Lane in Palmyra.

Palmyra Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 3:22 p.m. for a report of an unconscious hunter who was not breathing and may have fallen from a tree, according to Palmyra Public Safety.

Officials said two hunting companions had tried several times to reach the man by phone. When he did not answer, they went to his hunting stand and found him on the ground.

A bystander began performing CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Officials said the hunter was approximately 500 yards from the nearest roadway, with dense woods and heavy brush slowing access to the area, making it difficult to get to him.

Search and rescue crews reached him about 10 minutes after beginning their search. Responders found the man without a pulse and not breathing and continued CPR and emergency medical treatment.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the hunter was pronounced dead. The medical examiner was called to the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will lead the investigation into his death.

Investigators have not determined whether the hunter fell, suffered a medical emergency or experienced both.

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