Hundreds volunteer for MLK day of service in Milwaukee

Monday, the nation honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through symbolic gestures and acts of service to help others.

Hundreds of people in the Milwaukee area were doing their part to pay tribute to the slain civil rights leader. More than 600 volunteers were at South Division High putting MLK’s vision in action. This was led by city Year Milwaukee.

Hundreds of people packed the hallways working on beautification projects and painting murals, People young and old were out doing activities, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Tamara Alexander has been donating her time on MLK day for four years now; she says that's what the day is all about.

"I think that it's always important to give back. We're here together, serving the community and that's what he stood for, serving the community. To me if I can give a little, then a bigger impact can happen. Everyone is keeping that in mind and keeping his legacy alive,” Alexander said.

Megen Boening agrees. The first year volunteer is just doing her part, playing a small role in bringing to life what was Dr. King's undying dream.

"It's fun, it's a really cool opportunity," Boening said. "He made such an impact. It's really nice to be a part of something that is still such a big deal so many years later."