Locals in Port Washington braced for snowfall

PORT WASHINGTON -- Snowfall blanketed much of Southeastern Wisconsin on Monday morning.

Neighbors in Port Washington were out bright and early clearing snow from sidewalks and driveways.

"I always do it in layers," said Mike Cavanaugh, who was cleaning his driveway with a snowblower. "This is my first pass."

Cavanaugh said waiting for the snow to finish falling before starting to remove it can be a critical mistake.

Jim Searles, who's lived in Port Washington since the 1970's and has seen plenty of snowfalls, agrees.

"If you don't shovel it right away it'll turn to ice and then you're stuck until the spring when it melts," he said.

Searles added he thinks snow coming off the lake in Port Washington could exceed what's forecasted.

"We don't get a lot of lake (band) snow here, because we're on the West side of the lake," Searles said. "But when we do get it, it can be a real doozie."

Guadalupe Tapia was shoveling her sidewalk.

She said she doesn't mind the snow as long as the temperature stays mild.

"As long as it stays like this and it's not too cold out, I'm fine with it," Tapia said. "It's good exercise."