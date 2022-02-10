Hundreds turn out to hear Milwaukee mayoral candidates in election forum at Turner Hall

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds turned out to hear from all seven Milwaukee mayoral candidates at Turner Hall on Wednesday night.

TMJ4's Charles Benson moderated the forum alongside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey.

The candidates for mayor include former alderman Bob Donovan, community activist Ieshuh Griffin, entrepreneur Michael Sampson, state Sen. Lena Taylor, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The primary election is days away, and people in Milwaukee are trying to figure out who will get their vote.

"My two biggest things is crime and safety in the city and my property value in the city," said Joseph Hall.

"It's an extremely consequential election, and it's part of the reason why I'm here," said Ian Schmitt-Ernst.

WATCH:

"I think people are just so desperate with reckless driving, public safety, housing affordability, they are ready to dive in," said Montavius Jones.

Some people were selected ahead of time to ask the candidates questions. Some of the topics included reckless driving, pandemic relief funds, public education and economic opportunity.

LaToya Woods wanted to know how each candidate would create more affordable housing.

"I think a lot of them were dancing around the question, but there's so much to go into affordable housing," Woods said. "I just wanted to spark their interest in something that needs to be addressed."

SEE MORE:



Woods is born and raised in Milwaukee, and she's a mother of three. She says she knows who she will vote for on Tuesday.

"The new mayor coming has a chance to really listen to the community and really take those issues and start to make a change," Woods said.

Jones said he has made up his mind as well.

"I did not get the answers I was looking for, but it's early and hard to say what you would do in office, especially with something so complicated as affordable housing," Jones said. "But there were some ideas I think would work well."

The primary election is on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

