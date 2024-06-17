Hundreds of kids receive new bikes during Black on the Block event

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday Shake James and Black Market MKE gave away 400 bikes during their Black on The Block event. Parents and kids were lined up for hours to make sure they would be one of the firsts one to receive a bike.
Tevaun Bellamy arrived at 8:00 a.m. and said it's wonderful to see events like this for the community.
"It's a pretty cool event for the community. You know, the kids need things like this. I got four kids and I brought all my children and they have been doing pretty good in school so they appreciate things like this," said Bellamy.
Somaya Williams just completed fourth grade. She said she's excited to ride a new bike this summer.
"I'm happy because since I'm getting a new bike now, I know how to ride the bike without training wheels," said Somaya.
Along with the bikes, barbers gave out free haircuts and teachers passed out information for helping kids with education during the summer months.
