Hundreds of homes in Waupaca to be impacted by gas main shut-off

According to a press release from the Waupaca Area Fire District, more than 200 homes will have gas service interrupted due to a gas main shutoff.
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Emergency personnel will go door to door in the affected area to notify residents. The area can be described as follows:

Residents south of Leighton, north of Granite Street, east of Bailey Street, and west of Pleasant Street.

The shutoff will result in a temporary loss of natural gas service, including heating, for an undetermined period. As temperatures are expected to drop to 5 degrees below zero tonight, residents who rely on natural gas for heat are strongly encouraged to relocate to an alternative location with working heat sources.

The Recreation Center, located at 407 School Street in Waupaca, is open as a warming shelter for those who choose to leave their homes and need a warm place.

