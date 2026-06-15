Hundreds of beagles are getting a second chance at life after Big Dog Ranch Rescue reached a deal to permanently close Ridglan Farms.

The group is moving more than 300 dogs to its campuses today and tomorrow. Veterinarians will spay and neuter the beagles before they go up for adoption.

Watch: Hundreds more beagles rescued after deal permanently closes Ridglan Farms

Ridglan Farms to close permanently

The final 150 dogs will leave the farm by August.

Ridglan Farms issued the following statement after the deal was reached:

"Ridglan Farms recently reached an agreement to sell 325 additional dogs to Big Dog Ranch. Those animals will be transferred this week. Additionally, Ridglan Farms agreed to donate all the remaining dogs it owns to Big Dog Ranch before the end of August. These are all happy, healthy animals as demonstrated by extensive USDA inspection documentation and also the most recent DATCP inspection which occurred just a few weeks ago. DATCP officials identified no animal care issues whatsoever during their May 11th visit. We hope these dogs will continue to flourish in their new homes.





Now that transfer plans have been finalized for the rest of Ridglan Farms’ dogs, we ask that the years-long harassment campaign targeting the research facility’s owners, staff and neighbors comes to an end. We also hope Wisconsin’s legal system will hold accountable the individuals who organized and carried out the repeated violent assaults and thefts that have recently taken place at our facility."

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