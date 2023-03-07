'Hunchback of Notre Dame' returns to the Milwaukee Ballet after over a decade

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in over a decade, the Milwaukee Ballet will be performing Artistic Director Michael Pink's Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The performances will run from March 23 to 26 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

According to a news release, Pink's choreography highlights the dynamics of lust, power, and betrayal that Hugo presents in his work.

“Restaging this ballet after so many years has been invigorating,” says Pink. “It is a serious and difficult work that encompasses the spectrum of human emotion, which showcases both the technical ability and full artistic range of our dancers.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of the ostracized hunchback Quasimodo who provides sanctuary to the beautiful Esmeralda from the men who torment her, like Frollo.

The news release states that Milwaukee Ballet Leading Artists Marize Fumero and Lahna Vanderbush will play the role of Esmeralda opposite Garrett Glassman and Benjamin Simoens as Quasimodo. Davit Hovhannsiyan and Craig Freigang will dance as Frollo.

“Victor Hugo’s narrative world has the complexity and scope of an epic, which is what makes it so challenging and rewarding to create on stage,” says Pink. “Yet its real power comes from its intimacy, from the scenes shared by just three principal characters. They are who really drive this story.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee Ballet website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip