Joint Beer Fest returns to Eagle Park's Muskego Brewery featuring over a dozen Midwestern breweries

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Joint Beer Fest is returning! Hosted by Eagle Park Brewing and Distilling Company, it is Wisconsin's first collaboration beer festival.

This year's fest is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, and will host over a dozen craft breweries from around the Midwest. It will be featuring one-of-a-kind beers that are created exclusively for the Joint Beer Festival.

The fest will be held at Eagle Park's Muskego Brewery, located at S64 W15640, Commerce Center Parkway, in Muskego.

According to a news release, the lineup of this year's craft brewers includes:



1840 Brewing Company

608 Brewing Company

BlackStack Brewing

The Brewing Projekt

Central Waters

Drekker

Hop Butcher

J Henry & Sons Bourbon

Lion's Tale

Milwaukee Brewing Company

Phase Three

Toppling Goliath

More collaborative breweries, DJ performances, a live music lineup of four bands, and vendors will be announced before the event.

Tickets can be purchased on the Eagle Park Brewing website. VIP tickets include early admission at noon and two exclusive barrel-aged collaboration beers. General admission tickets are also available. Both VIP and GA tickets include a mixed 12-ounce six-pack selection from collaborators, unlimited beer samples from a Limed Edition glass, and access to an unlimited buffet of munchie-themed food. Non-beer beverages can be purchased separately. Designated Driver or "I Don't Drink Beer" tickets are also available for a lower price.

According to a news release, a pre-party will be held on Friday, April 21 at the Muskego taproom that will feature exclusive tappings and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Wire & Nail, a honky-tonk rock-and-roll group.

More information can be found on the Eagle Park Brewing Website.

