Human remains found in Washington State believed to be those of Travis Decker

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Human remains have been found that are believed to be those of Travis Decker, the Pewaukee native who police say murdered his three daughters, the Chelan County, Washington Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

READ ALSO | Former neighbor shocked as manhunt continues for Pewaukee native accused of killing his daughters

This week, the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led a search that included multiple other agencies. During the search, human remains were located in a remote wooded area south of the town of Leavenworth, Wash.

While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Decker.

Decker had been at large since May 30, when he failed to return his three daughters after a visitation. The three girls, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were found deceased on June 2.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said they have been in contact with the Decker family and are providing them with support and updates as the investigation proceeds. They are asking for continued privacy and respect for the family.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available through the ongoing forensic examination and investigation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error