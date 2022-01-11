Human remains found in debris of Model Market fire in Kenosha, KFD says

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Kenosha Fire Department found human remains in the debris of the Model Market fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and took custody of the person. Identification of the person has not been made yet.

Officials say the next stage of the investigation is to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The grocery store and the apartments above it caught fire in Kenosha on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Officials said last week a resident was still unaccounted for. The missing person was not identified by Kenosha police or the fire department.

The building, which the fire department described as being historic, was a total loss.

Authorities are also investigating claims the fire was caused by an arsonist.

"This is speculation and we will proceed in the fact finding process, with great care, should this investigation turn into a crime scene," according to their statement.

