Person unaccounted for after Kenosha grocery store goes up in flames

KENOSHA, Wis. — A resident is still unaccounted for after a grocery store and the apartments above it caught fire in Kenosha on Wednesday. Authorities are also investigating claims the fire was caused by an arsonist.

The Kenosha Fire Department said in a statement on Friday that no injuries have been reported at the fire at the Model Market at 2327 54th Street. They are working with Kenosha police investigators to identify or find the person. The missing person was not identified in their statement.

Firefighters were called to the grocery store that Wednesday, where crews found flames spreading throughout the structure. Despite their best efforts, the building, which the fire department described as being historic, was a total loss.

The cause and origin of the fire have yet to be found, the fire department said.

But they did address speculation that the fire was caused by arson. "This is speculation and we will proceed in the fact finding process, with great care, should this investigation turn into a crime scene," according to their statement.

