WASHINGTON COUNTY — A spring/summer kids sale draws hundreds of sellers, hundreds of thousands of items at steep discounts.

If you have kids, you already know how fast they grow and how quickly their clothes and toys can become hand-me-downs. For parents and guardians looking to save, Just Between Friends Germantown’s Spring/Summer sale is taking place at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

WATCH: If you have kids, check out Just Between Friends Germantown's Spring/Summer sale this weekend

Huge Kids’ Consignment Sale Offers Deep Discounts on Clothes & Toys

The event features more than 300,000 pieces of clothing, shoes, toys, and books, all priced at roughly 50–90% off retail price. Owner Robyn Tremmel says the sale has increased in popularity over the past eight years.

“This has really grown, our sellers are clearing out their clutter, cleaning out their closets for the next size up,” Tremmel said.

“Maybe they are done having children, maybe selling their items to make room for the next size up," said Tremmel.

The sale serves two purposes: it lets shoppers find gently used, like-new items at deep discounts, and it gives parents who are ready to part with outgrown items a chance to earn some cash. Tremmel says the mix of high volume and low prices is what keeps families coming back year after year.

The sale opens to the public on Thursday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Tickets are required — you can get them online for free or pay $3 at the door.

Saturday is the event’s “half-off” day, when many remaining items are marked 50% off.

To get tickets, click here.

The Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is located at 3000 Hwy PV, West Bend, WI 53095.

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